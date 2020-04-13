Coronavirus outbreak: Policeman posted at AIIMS positive

Police said the ASI had been sent on leave two weeks ago after he had complained of fever. (Representational Image) Police said the ASI had been sent on leave two weeks ago after he had complained of fever. (Representational Image)

Days after a traffic policeman was found positive for COVID-19, his 57-year-old batchmate, an assistant sub-inspector currently posted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre police post, also tested positive on Sunday evening. Initial investigation has revealed the traffic policeman met his batchmate when he went for a check-up at the Trauma Centre.

The 49-year-old ASI posted with the traffic police had tested positive last week. A resident of Kalkaji police colony, he was shifted to AIIMS while his wife and two children have been advised home quarantine as they are asymptomatic.

Police said the ASI had been sent on leave two weeks ago after he had complained of fever. “For his medical check-up, he met his batchmate, who had asked him to come to the Trauma Centre,” said an officer.

The Southeast district police, while preparing a report of his contact tracing, found that he was in touch with 60 people from the police colony and 19 people from his department. However, he had not mentioned his batchmate from the Trauma Centre.

On Sunday, the ASI posted at the Trauma Centre, a resident of Shyam Nagar in Okhla, tested positive after his report was received from RML hospital. “A few days ago, he had complained of fever and was sent on leave. He has now been sent to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden. His family members have been advised home quarantine,” a senior police officer said. Local police alerted residents and sanitised the area with the civic agency’s help.

Police have found that he came in contact with 32 policemen, including DCP (South-West), during work. “All 32 police officers have been advised home quarantine,” an officer said.

