Coronavirus outbreak: Man jumps to death from quarantine facility

A 32-year-old man died after jumping from the 7th floor balcony of a quarantine facility in Greater Noida on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm. The man was declared brought dead at the nearest hospital.

“He had not tested positive for coronavirus; his samples had been taken and results were awaited. No suicide letter or note has been found and we are ascertaining exact cause for the step. We have cordoned off the area and medical officials have asked other residents to stay indoors,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, DCP Zone 3.

According to police, the man had been shifted to the Galgotias University hostel, where an isolation ward has been set up consisting of more than 200 beds, last week. He had earlier been taken to Gautam Buddh University for quarantine after cases in his locality were reported and he was among those found symptomatic, officials said. The man lived with his family in Noida’s Phase 3, officials said.

A magisterial enquiry has been set up and a report will be submitted to the district magistrate within 24 hours. Police are looking into claims by some people at the quarantine facility that the victim had been feeling lonely as he was away from his family.

No new cases have been reported in the last three days, and the number of positive cases in the district stands at 64.

