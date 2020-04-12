Coronavirus outbreak: Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal declared ‘red zones’

“In Haryana, four districts — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal — will be in the red zone… In these, we will not be able to run too many economic activities very quickly,” said Khattar. “In Haryana, four districts — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal — will be in the red zone… In these, we will not be able to run too many economic activities very quickly,” said Khattar.

Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal, the districts with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana, will be treated as ‘red zone’ areas or hotspots in the coming days as part of efforts to divide the state into three zones to better combat the virus.

This was conveyed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday, who also said that the other 18 districts will be divided into ‘vulnerable’ areas or the ‘orange zone’, “where cases are fewer”, and a third zone of largely unaffected areas.



The four districts have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far. While Nuh leads with 44, including six on Saturday, Gurgaon is second with 32 cases. Palwal and Faridabad have 29 cases each, including one each on Saturday.

“Of the six cases in Nuh, one had attended the Nizamuddin Jamaat, while the rest are contacts of a truck driver who had recently travelled to Gujarat,” said Virender Yadav, CMO, Nuh.

The new case from Palwal is also of a person who had attended the Nizamuddin Jamaat.

In Faridabad, officials said the person who tested positive Saturday is a 46-year-old who runs a chemist shop. “He appears to have been infected either by someone who came to the shop, or from a hospital where he delivers supplies. He concealed his symptoms but we traced him after a tip off. Ten of his contacts, have also been traced and quarantined,” said a spokesperson of the Faridabad district administration.

The CM’s announcement comes two days after several parts of Gurgaon were declared as ‘containment zones’, with RWA members continuing to raise concerns about access to essential items. Some RWAs also wondered why their societies are being sealed after coronavirus patients reported from their premises had returned after recovery, and expressed apprehension that the administration may be keeping them in the dark about new cases.

