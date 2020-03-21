Coronavirus: Noida Sector 74 society in lockdown after resident tests positive

Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Noida, has thousands of residents. (Facebook/Supertech Capetown Buyers Association) Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Noida, has thousands of residents. (Facebook/Supertech Capetown Buyers Association)

The number of coronavirus cases in Noida rose to five on Saturday after one more person tested positive, officials said. The fresh case was reported in Supertech Capetown in Sector 74.

The district administration has announced a lockdown of the residential society, which has thousands of residents, from 10 am Saturday till 7 am on Monday for sanitisation. Officials have urged residents not to step out of the house till then.

Supertech Cape Town, Sector 74, Noida sealed because of a COVID 19 positive case in the society, till 23rd March. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/e9PuWpZ0ts — Abhinav Saha (@abhinavsaha) March 21, 2020

“During this period, nobody will be allowed to get in or go out of the society except for in very essential cases. Everybody is requested to stay indoors,” District Magistrate B N Singh stated in an order.

Earlier, three residents from Sectors 100, 78 and 41 and one from New Delhi had tested positive in Noida.

With panic spreading among residents of several high-rises near Sector 78, health officials are taking feedback by visiting houses within a 1-2 km radius of the localities where the patients lived.

“As soon as a patient tests positive, our first measure is to take samples of family members and those who came in immediate contact. Once those are sent, we begin tracing other persons who live in the vicinity and seek information about their health and travel history. More quarantine facilities are being set up and we urge people to get in touch with us if they show symptoms. We are currently tracking thousands of people in the high-rise localities,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Society associations have meanwhile barred domestic helps from visiting homes for the next few days. Delivery staff are being allowed till the common area or the lobby, and entry via staircase or the elevators has been stopped.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in Gautam Budh Nagar district, the administration has begun converting government spaces into makeshift isolation wards.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 coronavirus positive cases, including one foreigner, while 258 such cases have been reported across India till Saturday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.

