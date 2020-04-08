Coronavirus: Full list of hotspots sealed in Noida

‘Sealing’ orders triggered panic buying in some areas in Noida on Wednesday. ‘Sealing’ orders triggered panic buying in some areas in Noida on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts, including Noida, to further contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, “So far we have decided to seal hotspots in these 15 districts, wherein rest of the district normal lockdown would continue. Hotspots are places from where a cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported. These places would be sealed and only medical services and home delivery would be allowed in these areas.” (Here’s a list of containment zones in New Delhi too)

Noida is among the 15 districts in UP where hotspots will be sealed till April 15, while the rest of the areas will remain under lockdown (restricted outdoor movement of people), according to officials.

As many as 22 such hotspots have been identified in Noida. They are:

1) Sector 41

2) Hide Park Sector 78 & Supertec Capetown Sector 74 Noida

3) Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100,

4) Alpha-I Greater Noida

5) Nirala Green Shire Sector 02, Greater Noida and Patwari village

6) Logix Blossom County & Paras Tierra, Sector 137 and Wazidpur village

7) ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida

8) Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150

9) Sector 27 and Sector 28

10) Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida

11) Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida

12) Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128

13) Sector 44

14) VIllage Visnoi post Dujana Dadri

15) Sector 37

16) Village Ghodi Bacheda

17) Stellar MI Omicron 3, Greater Noida

18) Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noid West, Sect 16

19) Sector-22, Chauda Village

20) Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B

21) Sector 5 and 8, JJ Colony

22) Designer Park, Sector 62

Apart from Noida, hotspots have been identified in districts including Agra (22), Ghaziabad (13), Gautambudh Nagar (12), Kanpur (12), Varanasi (4), Shamli (3), Meerut (7), Bareilly (1), Bulandhshahr (3), Basti (3), Firozabad (1), Saharanpur (4), Maharajganj (4), Sitapur (1), Lucknow (8 big and 4 small).

The move comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there is still uncertainty over the lifting of the lockdown since the number of coronavirus cases has been on an upswing.

