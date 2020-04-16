Noida: Coughing during game of Ludo ends in gunfire

An FIR has been filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) against accused An FIR has been filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) against accused

A man was injured after being shot at for allegedly coughing in Greater Noida on Tuesday evening. According to police, the victim Prashant was rushed to Kailash Hospital where he is receiving treatment and is currently stable.

“We received information that a man has been shot in village Dayanagar in Greater Noida, at around 9 pm. As the police reached the spot, we found that the victim was playing Ludo with three other people when another resident came and argument broke out over coughing and the accused shot at him. A case has been registered and arrests will be made”, said an official from Jaracha Police Station.

An FIR has been filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) against accused Jai Veer. According to police, Jai Veer accused Prashant of coughing in the village with the intention of giving Coronavirus to other people. When Prashant opposed, Jai Veer pulled out a country made pistol and the bullet hit Prashant’s thigh.

The accused is currently absconding and one team of Jarcha Police Station is investigating the matter. Doctors at Kailash Hospital told police that Prashant is currently stable.

