Coronavirus outbreak: Noida employee tests positive, 707 others quarantined

An employee of a Noida-based private firm tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. As many as 707 employees, who came in contact with the victim, are now under observation.

According to officials, the 46-year-old patient, who works in a factory in Phase 2, had traveled to European countries and began showing symptoms after returning to India.

“The patient had traveled to Italy and then Switzerland. When the person returned to India, he began showing signs of lethargy. The person visited two-three hospitals for routine check-ups and nothing was diagnosed. Then it was suggested to him that a test for coronavirus should also be done which turned out to be positive. All those who came in contact with him are under observation,” Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

The samples of a few of the victim’s family members have been sent for examination. The patient hails from Delhi, officials said.

Earlier, a tour guide hailing from Noida tested positive for the virus after he came in contact with the tourists.

Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday held an Outbreak Committee meeting with health department officials to discuss preventive measures.

Till Thursday 6 pm, 11 patients in Uttar Pradesh had tested positive while the reports of the samples of 73 others are awaited. According to the UP Health Department, there are 1,093 quarantine beds available across the state.

