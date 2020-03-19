Coronavirus: NCR records 4 new cases, all returned from abroad

Haryana health department officials said a Gurgaon resident, who has been admitted at Safdarjung hospital since March 9, tested positive on Wednesday. (Reuters) Haryana health department officials said a Gurgaon resident, who has been admitted at Safdarjung hospital since March 9, tested positive on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday — two in the capital, and one each in Noida and Gurgaon. A 22-year-old woman with a travel history to London and a 38-year-old woman with a travel history to Saudi Arabia tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Both patients have been admitted to Safdarjung hospital. The woman with a travel history to London is a resident of North Delhi and the other resides in East Delhi.

The health department has initiated contact tracing of both patients. While 33 contacts have been traced for the 22-year-old patient, 100 contacts of the other woman have been traced so far. Till date, 1,91,653 passengers landing from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. A total of 5,323 passengers were screened on Wednesday. Medical teams have been deputed from Delhi government at the airport for the screening of passengers. As many as 11 suspected cases were admitted to Lok Nayak hospital Wednesday night. One suspected patient has been admitted at GTB hospital.

Haryana health department officials said a Gurgaon resident, who has been admitted at Safdarjung hospital since March 9, tested positive on Wednesday.

“His sample was taken in Safdarjung, Delhi. His report was positive… He is 44 years old and a resident of Gurgaon. All the measures have been taken as per protocol. Eight samples have been taken for lab confirmation,” the department’s official report said.

Officials said the man, who stays in Sector 50, had returned from London on March 7 and presented viral-like symptoms. Although he initially stayed home, he went to RML hospital in Delhi to get himself tested, from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajiv Arora, who is also the nodal officer for COVID-19 in Haryana, said initial reports of another person say he is suffering from COVID- 19, but confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is awaited.

In Noida, a 26-year-old man tested positive. He and his wife travelled to Indonesia and returned more than a week ago. The patient was admitted to Government Institute of Medical Sciences and has been under observation for the last four days. His wife’s reports are awaited, officials said. He works at a prominent MNC in Noida and is a resident of Sector 41.

As the patient has been in isolation for the past four days, he came into contact with fewer people compared to other cases in the district, officials said. “Sanitisation is on at the residence. The area around it will also be looked at thoroughly. Other companies and societies in the vicinity are also carrying out cleaning,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO Gautam Budh Nagar.

