Amid Covid-19 outbreak, Delhi’s sanitisation workers demand safety gear, masks

Workers sanitise a DTC bus at the NO 3 of Rajghat Depot in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Workers sanitise a DTC bus at the NO 3 of Rajghat Depot in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As the city went into lockdown on Monday morning, among the essential staff that were out on the roads were people who keep your neighbourhood clean. Sanitation workers are on the forefront of the fight against diseases by keeping roads and public areas clean but they have either inadequate masks or none at all.

Most sanitation union office bearers and workers that The Indian Express talked to said that they have been given one or two masks which do not last more than a day. Very few workers had been given gloves or sanitisers

There are around 32,000 sanitation workers employed by the North body — 17,000 permanent and the remaining temporary. The East corporation has over 8,000 workers, of which half are permanent; while South has 12,000 permanent and 8,500 temporary workers.

More than a dozen sanitation workers recently met the mayor of South Civic body and demanded proper equipment.

Sanjay Gehlot, president of Delhi Safai Karamcharis Association, said, “Sanitation workers can’t work from home. They are out in the open, vulnerable. If garbage will lie around, it will cause more disease. But those ensuring cleanliness are being ignored,” he said.

He alleged that out of the 8,000 workers in East Delhi less than 2,000 were given safety gear.Sandeep Kapoor, chairman of the standing committee of East MCD said that he has got 11,000 masks distributed and has ordered more as there is short supply.

“Sanitiser is a costly item. We bought around 20,000 litre but we need more for which we need more money. So we have written a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal for more money from Delhi government for Rs 500 crore to fight the epidemic. The balance of funds is also due under 5th Delhi Finance Commission that is around Rs 330 crore. “

The leaders of all the three MCDs have written similar letters.

South municipal corporation mayor, Sunita Kangra said there was a shortage of gloves, masks and sanitiser than that the corporations are facing a financial crisis. “We are working on war footing and trying to provide safety gear to as many as possible,” she said.

“We are procuring gear and distributing it on a daily basis. Those who haven’t got it yet, will get it by tomorrow,” said North body commissioner, Varsha Joshi.

Safety gear such as gloves, gum boots, masks along with timely payment of salaries, cashless medical card for treatment and clearing of pending arrears are demands of sanitation workers for close to a decade now. They have struck work seven times in the last four years over these issues. Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari has also appealed the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release dues that the municipal corporations have claimed from. He also requested release of additional funds to battle the disease.

