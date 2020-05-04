From today, domestic help can return to work in Delhi

All relaxations as well as prohibitions enforced by the Union government will be applicable in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. (File Photo) All relaxations as well as prohibitions enforced by the Union government will be applicable in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. (File Photo)

OVER A month after the capital shut down alongside the nation, Delhi will gradually start reopening Monday — some shops can lift shutters, domestic helps can return to work, a few factories can start production, and roads can have two- and four-wheelers, albeit with restrictions.

The cautious approach in restarting the city’s economy was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a webcast Sunday, during which he asserted that Delhi was ready to reopen as his government had made good use of the lockdown to beef up medical infrastructure.

All relaxations as well as prohibitions enforced by the Union government will be applicable in Delhi, he said.

As part of the relaxations, private offices with 33% staff and government departments providing essential services with 100% staff will start functioning from Monday, while all self-employed individuals such as domestic helps, electricians, plumbers will also be allowed to work.

Read | Delhi: Full list of activities permitted from tomorrow

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco will also be allowed to operate, provided they are standalone shops or fall inside neighbourhoods or residential complexes. Public transport, including the Metro, Ola, Uber, autorickshaws, buses and e-rickshaws, will remain suspended.

“Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers,” the government said in a statement.

Also Read | Day before Delhi unlocks, highest spike at 427 cases

However, unless it is for essential services or an emergency, people can move out only between 7 am and 7 pm. Kejriwal also cautioned that people aged above 65, those with health complications and children below 10 years of age should remain indoors. They will be allowed to venture out only in case of medical needs, he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the ban on spitting in public places.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd