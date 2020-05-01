Delhi sends 40 buses to get stranded students from Kota

Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses a press briefing. Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses a press briefing.

The Delhi government has sent 40 buses to Kota to get stranded students of the city back, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Friday. The students are likely to return by tomorrow, he said.

Upon returning, the students will have to self-isolate themselves for two weeks, the chief minister said adding that the arrangements for sending migrant workers back to their states is still being worked out.

“We were receiving calls from stranded students. But our hands were tied as we did not want to act without the Centre’s approval. The Centre has now granted clearance. So 40 buses have left for Kota from Delhi today. We are hoping the students will return by tomorrow,” Kejriwal said.

There are between 700-800 students from Delhi in Kota, a coaching hub in Rajasthan which attracts engineering and medical aspirants from across the country. The Delhi government had reached out to operators of private buses in this regard.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on Wednesday directed the states and Union Territories to develop protocols for sending and receiving stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others due to the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Kejriwal said Delhi was in touch with other states in working out the modalities of sending workers back. “We will share the outcome of the talks and our final plan once it is ready. Till then, please stay indoors and follow the lockdown. It is very important to maintain restraint and calm,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government is treading cautiously with the city having witnessed chaos in the last week of March when thousands of migrant workers had gathered in bus terminals bordering Uttar Pradesh, demanding arrangements for their return.

