On Monday, Delhi Metro will ply for 6 hours

For regular commuters, trains will run from 8 am to 10 am, and 4 pm to 8pm on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) For regular commuters, trains will run from 8 am to 10 am, and 4 pm to 8pm on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Further extending restrictions on its services, the Delhi Metro announced on Saturday that regular commuters will be able to avail its services only for six hours on Monday.

The DMRC already suspended its Sunday operations in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘janata curfew’ across the country to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal said on Monday, March 23, trains will cater to regular commuters only between 8 am and 10 am, and 4 pm and 8 pm. Between 6 am and 8 am, only people involved in essential services such as hospitals, fire, electricity, police, etc will be allowed to enter the stations “on producing their identification cards to security personnel”.

Between 8 am and 10 am, trains will be available at a normal frequency. During this period, the general public can travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry.

This will be applicable between 4 pm and 8 pm as well. However, there will be no services between 10 am and 4 pm and after 8 pm.

Parking facilities at the stations will also remain closed on Monday, Dayal said.

“The objective of this staggered Metro services plan on Monday is aimed at facilitating all stakeholders with effectiveness and to promote ‘social distancing’, which is very much required to contain spread of coronavirus,” he said.

“These modified timings are applicable only on March 23. If there is any requirement to continue the same pattern in larger public interest, the same shall be informed accordingly,” Dayal added.

