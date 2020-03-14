Among 83 evacuated from Italy, man quarantined at Manesar facility tests positive

124 people who were quarantined in Manesar after they were evacuated from Japan were discharged on Friday morning. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav. 124 people who were quarantined in Manesar after they were evacuated from Japan were discharged on Friday morning. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav.

One person currently placed at the quarantine facility in Manesar tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the Army confirmed.

“One individual (male) who had returned from Italy on 11 March 2020 has been tested positive. The individual was employed in one of the restaurants in Italy since last 14 years,” stated an official statement by the Army. “As per procedure, he has been shifted to an isolation facility at Safdarjung Hospital for further medical examination and recovery.”

The man was among 83 people admitted at the facility on Wednesday after being evacuated from coronavirus-hit Italy.

Meanwhile, 124 people who were quarantined in Manesar after they were evacuated from Japan were discharged on Friday morning. The evacuees, who included 119 Indian citizens and five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru, were among the nearly 2,700 passengers quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship from early February.

Confirming their release, Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said, “The 124 people who had come back from the cruise in Japan have tested negative after 14 days of their isolation, so they have been discharged.”

The Army has said it will set up quarantine facilities for close to 4,000 people across the country as the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in India continues to increase in India.

The quarantine facilities will be built in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jhansi, Binnaguri and Gaya, apart from the one already functional at Manesar. Army said that Command Headquarters “have been instructed to establish adequate quarantine facilities” to support the quarantine plans of the government.

The facility in Manesar will have a capacity for 300 people, while Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Jhansi will accommodate 1,000 people each. Binnaguri and Gaya will also have capacity to keep 300 people each under quarantine.

The Navy too is building quarantine facilities in Mumbai, Kochi and Vizag. It said that it has set up isolation facilities at its premier hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai and a quarantine camp is “to receive evacuees” at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Navy’s Command headquarters at Kochi and Vizag have also been directed to setup similar facilities.

Only the Ghatkopar facility will be open for civilians, while the rest will only be for Navy personnel.

