FIR against ‘unknown persons’ in Gurgaon teen suicide case

His relatives had claimed that following his death, his friends had alerted them to a post uploaded on social media by a teenaged girl that night, accusing him of molesting her two years ago. (Representational image) His relatives had claimed that following his death, his friends had alerted them to a post uploaded on social media by a teenaged girl that night, accusing him of molesting her two years ago. (Representational image)

Ten days after a 17-year-old boy committed suicide by jumping to death from his 11th floor flat, purportedly because of a post uploaded by a teenaged girl on social media accusing him of molestation, police have registered an FIR in the matter against “unknown persons”.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said, “An FIR has been registered in the matter for abetment of suicide. Nobody has been named, and it has been registered against unknown persons. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter.”

The incident had taken place around 11.30 pm on May 4, when the teenager, a Class XII student at a prominent private school in the city, committed suicide while his parents were sleeping. His relatives had claimed that following his death, his friends had alerted them to a post uploaded on social media by a teenaged girl that night, accusing him of molesting her two years ago.

In his complaint to police, the teenager’s father had alleged that the “immense distress, shame, fear, and unbearable anxieties caused by the defamatory, slanderous, illegal post”, had led to his son to take the extreme step.

He had sought that a case be registered “against all persons who have posted the said illegal post” and “the platform Instagram which allowed the public dissemination of such illegal and obnoxious post”.

He had also said, “The said allegation was posted by her (the girl) on Instagram knowing that it is an internet-based social media platform which makes all posts accessible to the worldwide public. to cause large-scale public shaming and acute mental harassment, disrepute and maligning the social media image of my son, she made those allegations on such a platform which became public.”

Last week, a Special Investigation Team had been formed to probe the matter, on the directions of DCP (East). The four-member SIT is headed by ACP (DLF), with the other members being the SHO of Sector 53 police station, and two personnel from the Cyber Crime police station.

