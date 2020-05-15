Gazipur mandi shut as 2 test positive

A Azadpur Sabzi Mandi during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Adarsh Naagr in New Delhi, Thursday, Express Photo By Amit Mehra A Azadpur Sabzi Mandi during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Adarsh Naagr in New Delhi, Thursday, Express Photo By Amit Mehra

The Gazipur fruit and vegetable market in East Delhi has been shut for two days after two Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) officials — a 59-year-old secretary and a 54-year-old assistant secretary — tested positive for Covid-19. The men used to make rounds at both Gazipur and Azadpur markets every week.

At North Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, 15 more cases have been reported through the screening process. The total cases at the market are now 33.

The 54-year-old, who is symptomatic, got tested on May 6 and his results came back on May 8. He has been hospitalised at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. The 59-year-old decided to get tested on Monday at the Azadpur market mohalla clinic and his results came positive Wednesday. As he has no symptoms, he has been quarantined at his home in Kamla Nagar.

District Magistrate (East) Arun Kumar Mishra told The Indian Express, “There was one positive case of a trader at Gazipur that came to light around 20 days ago — he has recovered. Then, shops were sanitised and opened a few days later. Apart from him, and the two officials, there are no other positive cases.”

On whether Azadpur market would be shut down, an official from the North Delhi district administration said, “Azadpur market cannot be closed like that. Precautions are being taken.”

