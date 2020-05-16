Doctor who recovered from virus locked inside her home

Amid the lockdown, people who are stranded are longing for home. (Source: Getty Images) Amid the lockdown, people who are stranded are longing for home. (Source: Getty Images)

Police have filed an FIR against a South Delhi resident for allegedly abusing and locking up a woman doctor, who had returned to her Vasant Kunj flat after recovering from Covid-19.

The FIR has been filed after the woman submitted a written complaint to SHO Vasant Kunj South against her neighbour, identified as Manish, under sections of wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.

“A complaint was received on Thursday from a doctor. She said she is a senior resident… and was discharged from the isolation centre on Thursday. She had tested negative for Covid-19 twice but a resident, Manish, came to her and said that she can’t stay in the apartment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.

Arya said the woman’s complaint mentioned that he used abusive language and locked her inside her flat.

“An FIR has been registered and investigation is on,” he said.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that around 4.20 pm on Thursday, Manish “started hurling abuses and screaming at me, saying I am corona positive and I can’t stay here”.

The woman claimed she explained to him that she has tested negative twice for Covid-19 and has been discharged.

The complaint said, “Still, he didn’t stop screaming at me. I didn’t entertain him any further and requested him to speak to the RWA president, following which he latched my door from outside and shouted, ‘Main bhi dekhta hoon baahar kaise nikalti ho. Ab toh tumhe yahan se jaana hi padega, jisko call karna hai kar lo.’… I am very scared and worried about my safety.”

President of the Residents’ Welfare Association of the area, Snehlata Rathi, told The Indian Express, “The doctor lives in Darya Ganj but also has a flat here. She came here April-end, and her Covid-19 result came on April 30. The RWA only found out on May 5, and soon she left for the isolation centre.”

Rathi said that on May 13, the doctor informed her that she had tested negative and was returning to the flat.

“She sent me her reports too. She lives in Darya Ganj with senior citizens and understandably doesn’t want to go there already. I informed her building’s residents that the doctor is returning home and, except one woman in the building, no one had a problem. She returned on Thursday,” said Rathi.

She said that in the afternoon, she got a call from the doctor about the incident.

“Police came and the matter was resolved. To my knowledge, the neighbour wrote an apology. He approached me on Friday too about wanting to apologise to her,” said Rathi.

