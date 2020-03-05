Travellers wary, agencies say many cancelling plans

Despite very few people testing positive for coronavirus travel agencies are getting many calls seeking to know if the situation is under control. (PTI/File) Despite very few people testing positive for coronavirus travel agencies are getting many calls seeking to know if the situation is under control. (PTI/File)

The fear around coronavirus is taking a toll on travel plans of several Delhi residents and those planning to come here.

Travel and tourism agencies are staring at huge losses as travellers are beginning to cancel their plans. “We have six hotels and a number of tourist vehicles in Delhi. If we have 100 customers normally, we have around 30-40 now. We are losing out on 60% of our customers as most of them are from abroad,” said Sourabh Tiwari, chief managing director of Sushant Travels.

“Normally, we would see two-six cancellations per day, but now around 30-35 travellers are cancelling per day. Despite very few people testing positive for coronavirus here, we are getting many calls seeking to know if the situation is under control,” he said.

Kush Agarwal (25), who had his bachelor party scheduled for March in Thailand, will not show up. “Nine-ten of us had booked our tickets and hotels by January-end. When we heard about the first few cases, I was still optimistic. But our family members objected and we had to cancel it eventually… the villa I booked had offered me a 70% discount just days earlier,” said Kush.

Another family that looked forward to travel to France in May has decided to cancel the trip. “We had begun booking hotel rooms for the trip. Thankfully, we had not booked the flights. The idea of being in a plane with hundreds of others for eight hours does not seem worth the risk,” said Suresh Kumar, a retired university professor.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, director of Utazzo Travels, said both inbound and outbound tourism are affected. “People going to Italy have cancelled their plans due to the prevailing fear. Many going to Western Europe have also cancelled their plans. Around 50% of the bookings are getting cancelled. Not many are making advance bookings. We are getting only 40% of the bookings we usually get this season,” he said.

However, a bigger travel agency said many travellers are changing their destination instead of completely cancelling plans. “People are booking more domestic flights. Travel to China, Singapore and Thailand have been severely affected, but people are still visiting Bali, Maldives and a few European nations,” said a representative of the agency.

