‘Healthcare workers being asked to vacate homes’: AIIMS doctors body writes to Home Minister

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak are being asked to vacate their rented homes, and some have been forcibly evicted by landlords, the Residents Doctors’ Association of AIIMS has alleged in a letter to the Home Minister.

After the allegations came to light, Home Minister Amit Shah called up the RDA and assured them that such instances of ostracisation will be taken seriously and action will be taken immediately. Shah also spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and asked him to take strict action against such landlords.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter, asking doctors to send him contact details of their landlords so he can try and persuade them not to evict doctors. “These doctors save our lives, they put their lives at risk. Landlords should not do this. God forbid that someone from the landlord’s family gets coronavirus; these doctors will be the ones who can help them out,” he tweeted.

RDA president Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh and general secretary Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, who sent the letter, told The Indian Express that they wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on this issue during his 8 pm address on Tuesday. “A lot of our doctors, nurses have approached us about stay and other things. they have been asked to stay at the hospital for some time. We have doctors who have come from far off places. We have made some arrangements for their stay inside the campus,” said Dr Srinivas.

The RDA, in its letter, wrote: “Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in COVID care are being asked to vacate their rented homes, and some have been forcefully evicted from their temporary residence by landlords due to fear that those healthcare professionals make them more susceptible to the coronavirus infection.”

The RDA said: “Many doctors are now stranded on the roads with their luggage, nowhere to go, across the country. We condemn such an attitude and hereby request you to release an order prohibiting landlords/owners…”

