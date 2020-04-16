8 Gurgaon, Noida areas removed from containment list

In Gurgaon, no new cases of coronavirus emerged for the sixth day in a row Tuesday. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) In Gurgaon, no new cases of coronavirus emerged for the sixth day in a row Tuesday. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Days after notifying several areas as ‘containment zones’, the Gautam Budh Nagar and Gurgaon administrations have lifted restrictions from eight areas in the districts.

In Noida, Sectors 30 and 41 and two residential societies in Sectors 100 and 78 are no longer in the zones. The district administration has, however, added seven new locations — 14th Avenue Gaur City, Shatabdi Rail Vihar in Sector 62, Eta 1 Greater Noida, Sector 50, Eldeco Utopia Sector 93A, Silver City Pi 2 and Kulsera Village in Greater Noida — to the list. The areas that have been rid of the tag in Gurgaon are Nirvana Country, Emaar Palm Gardens, Palam Vihar, and Laburnum Society, even as Sun City, Sector 39, Devi Lal Colony, Fazilpur Jharsa village, Pataudi’s ward 11, and Raipur village in Sohna continue to be containment zones.

In Gurgaon, no new cases of coronavirus emerged for the sixth day in a row Tuesday. One more person recovered and was discharged from hospital, said officials. However, three more people tested positive in Haryana’s Nuh on Wednesday.

