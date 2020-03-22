Two more test positive for coronavirus in Gurgaon, only essential services open

Two more people from Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. (File) Two more people from Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. (File)

Two more people from Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday — the brother of a 22-year-old who tested positive on Thursday, and a woman who had recently returned from the UK. The number of cases in the district is now six, said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Chief Medical Officer, Gurgaon.

The woman whose brother has now tested positive is a student in London and had returned to Gurgaon earlier this month. Apart from her, a couple have tested positive, along with a 29-year-old woman who returned from a holiday in Malaysia and Indonesia. Officials said a total of 131 samples have been sent for testing from the district, of which 31 have tested negative. Fifty of these were sent on Saturday.

Through this week, the Gurgaon district administration has ordered the closure of all shopping malls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, clubs, schools, colleges, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, coaching centres, spas, bars and lounges until March 31.

On Saturday, in an order issued in the evening, District Magistrate Amit Khatri further directed that shopping centres and shopping complexes, as well as local markets, remain closed until the date, and operations of dine-in services in all restaurants, eateries, cafes, and dhabas be suspended, “except takeaway, drive-through, home delivery services and room service”.

Two days after issuing an “advisory” calling on organisations to allow as many employees as possible to work from home, he also directed in the order that “all private, corporate establishments and factories” be “completely shut down” except those providing “essential services”.

In Faridabad, where one case of coronavirus has been recorded, police warned an FIR will be filed against anyone who tries to hide that they are infected. “Isolation wards have been created to treat those infected. If anyone tries to escape from these, an FIR will be registered,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.