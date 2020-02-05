Coronavirus: Five China evacuees moved to Safdarjung hospital for observation

Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital

As many as five people — three men and two women — admitted to the ITBP facility in Chhawla Camp have been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for observation. There are 406 people admitted in the quarantine facility. “All five of them have been sent to the hospital for observation. It is just a precautionary measure,” said Vivek Pandey, spokesperson, ITBP.

Meanwhile, another five persons, who were kept in isolation at the Manesar facility after showing symptoms of cough and cold, have tested negative for the virus.

According to officials, the team of army doctors and officers are interacting with students on a regular basis to know their problems and keep them motivated.

“Residents are provided with TV facilities, carrom boards and cards for indoor recreation. Many of them are also playing volleyball. Laundry is set up in the camp itself with the complete set changed every second day. The linen is dipped in hypochlorite and then washed with hot water and dried in sun. Rooms are fumigated with a strong disinfectant,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the centre-run RML hospital admitted another suspected coronavirus patient Tuesday morning. A 38-year-old man, who returned to the country on February 2 after staying in China for last 12 years, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. “The sample has been sent and the reports are awaited. There are seven suspected patients admitted in the hospital,” said Smriti Tiwari, spokesperson, RML.

