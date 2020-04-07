Delhi: Two Tablighis booked for ‘urinating’ in front of quarantine centre room

To curtail the spread of the virus, DDA flats in Narela were used as a quarantine centre. To curtail the spread of the virus, DDA flats in Narela were used as a quarantine centre.

The Delhi police have registered an FIR against two members of Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly urinating in front of a room at a quarantine centre in Narela. The police said that after a few members were tested positive of coronavirus in March, others were shifted to different quarantine centres in the city. To curtail the spread of the virus, DDA flats in Narela were used as a quarantine centre.

On Saturday, the police received information from the sanitation staff at the centre about men urinating in front of their rooms. In the FIR, an officer said that the incident took place in front of Room no. 212 on the second floor of the centre. “A sanitation worker and the House Keeping Supervisor reported the incident. The persons residing in the room, aged 25 and 18 years old, are the suspects. They didn’t follow instructions of the health department and government to prevent the spread of the virus. The men put the life of others at risk by jeopardising the entire containment measure,” said the FIR.

The accused men are residents of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. The FIR has been registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station under IPC section 188 and 269.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.