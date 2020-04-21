Woman working at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for Covid-19, 125 people quarantined

Officials said she is admitted at the Birla Mandir COVID-19 health center. Officials said she is admitted at the Birla Mandir COVID-19 health center.

The Delhi administration put 125 people in quarantine Tuesday after a woman working in the Rashtrapati Bhawan tested positive for COVID-19. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain confirmed the development and said she was being treated.

“One person working at Rashtrapati Bhawan has tested positive and 125 have been put in quarantine,” he said. Officials said she is admitted at the Birla Mandir COVID-19 health center. Her daughter was also tested and the reports came negative, officials added.

The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in India rose to 590 Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases crossed the 18,000 mark to reach 18, 601 including 3,251 people who have been treated and discharged, according to the latest data by the health ministry. Delhi has reported 2,559 infections so far including 47 deaths and 431 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in the national capital, after 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai. Responding to a tweet in which a person requested the CM to arrange mass COVID-19 test for mediapersons in Delhi on the lines of the one carried out in Mumbai, Kejriwal said, “Sure. We will do that.”

