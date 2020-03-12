Coronavirus: Delhi shuts cinema halls, schools and colleges that don’t have exams, till March 31

The national capital has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus. (Photo: PTI) The national capital has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus. (Photo: PTI)

Taking precautionary measures for novel coronavirus, the Delhi government has decided to shut all schools and colleges — except for where exams are being held — and all cinema halls till March 31.

More than 500 beds are being readied at hospitals in preparation for coronavirus patients.

Government sources said since the World Health Organization has declared the COVID 19 a pandemic, all public places in Delhi will be disinfected.

“We all should work towards getting the virus out of our city,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision was taken after the CM held a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and senior Delhi government officials.

Meanwhile, Indian Customs has barred passengers arriving from 15 nations, including China, the US, Italy and South Korea, from entering the duty-free shopping area at the Delhi airport in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With the government already cancelling visas with effect from March 13, this would mean that even Indian nationals returning home from these 15 countries will not be allowed to enter the Delhi duty-free shopping area.

In India, the number of coronavirus patients has gone up to 73, according to the Union ministry of health. In Haryana, 14 foreign nationals have tested positive, while the number is 17 for Kerala.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana have reported one confirmed case each. In Karnataka, five Indians have tested positive. Andhra Pradesh also confirmed its first case Thursday. The fifth case in Karnataka and the first case in AP are yet to be confirmed by the Health Ministry.

In Rajasthan, one Indian and two foreigners have tested positive, while in Uttar Pradesh, 10 Indians and one foreigner have been tested positive.

Maharashtra reported 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Punjab confirmed one Indian who tested positive.

In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, one and three Indians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, respectively.

