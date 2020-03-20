Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be shut with immediate effect

Coronavirus in Delhi: Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)." 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2020 2:38:44 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus delhi, coronavirus delhi malls shut, gurgaon malls shut, delhi city news As many as 14 cases, including one death, have been registered in the national capital so far.

All shopping malls in New Delhi will be shut with immediate effect in view of the novel coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. As many as 14 cases, including one death, have been registered in the national capital so far.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and vegetable shops in malls, however, will remain open, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them).”

On Wednesday, the Gurgaon administration had announced a similar move.

 

