Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be shut with immediate effect

All shopping malls in New Delhi will be shut with immediate effect in view of the novel coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. As many as 14 cases, including one death, have been registered in the national capital so far.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and vegetable shops in malls, however, will remain open, he added.

In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them).”

On Wednesday, the Gurgaon administration had announced a similar move.

