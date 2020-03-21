Youth jumps to death at Delhi hospital: Body handed to kin, lab report to confirm whether he had coronavirus still awaited

The man was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the health staff at IGI Delhi Airport after he had landed from Sydney on the evening of March 18. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The man was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the health staff at IGI Delhi Airport after he had landed from Sydney on the evening of March 18. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

TWO DAYS have passed since a 23-year-old man allegedly jumped off the Safdarjung Hospital building Wednesday evening. On Friday, his family was handed over his body, but is still waiting for his report of the Corona Virus Test. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Friday evening.

The man was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the health staff at IGI Delhi Airport after he had landed from Sydney on the evening of March 18.

The man’s uncle told The Indian Express that he has been sitting at Safadarjung Hospital since Wednesday evening but the doctors of the hospital had not told him whether or not his nephew had the coronavirus.

“Whether he was positive or negative, we have not been told despite our repeated requests to the authorities,” he said, adding that deceased’s mother was also traveling with him.

The patient was from Siana village of Balachaur subdivision of Nawanshahr district.

His uncle said that the man’s had been been handed over to them in the evening, but they were not asked to exercise any precautions related to COVID-19. “Now we are leaving for our native place from the hospital. The cremation will be done tomorrow.”

“If in case his report comes positive, the entire village needs to be quarantined because already several people of our village had visited his mother, who had come along with her son after spending four months in Australia,” said Malkiat Singh, a resident of Siana village, adding that hospital must clarify on the report as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari raised the case in Parliament on Friday.

He demanded that the case be thoroughly investigated as the person was taken from the airport to the hospital on suspicion of coronavirus.

Tewari said that the 23-year-old belonging to his parliamentary constituency came from Sydney with his mother on March 18. During the investigation at the airport, he was found to have fever.

He was then taken away while his mother came out of the airport, upon inquiring, she came to know that her son might have been taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

But when she arrived at Safdarjung Hospital in search of her son, she was asked to go to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. On returning to Safdarjung Hospital again, family members came to know that a young man had committed suicide who turned out to their ward.

Tewari demanded that coronavirus patients be handled sensitively so that it does not scare people to the extent that a young man committed suicide on the mere suspicion that he may have contracted the infection.

The MP also said that there was a delay in performing of the autopsy and it was only done after he spoke to a senior police officer. The deceased’s uncle alleged that the attitude of the hospital staff was highly suspicious.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.