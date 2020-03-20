Delhi places of worship take call: Remember god from home

Around 10,000 people gather at Jama Masjid every Friday. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Around 10,000 people gather at Jama Masjid every Friday. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With schools, cinema halls and gyms shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, places of worship have also followed suit. The Archbishop of Delhi has called off prayer services until March 31, while efforts are on at Jama Masjid to ensure not too many people gather for prayers.

After restricting entry to foreign tourists, ISKCON temple shut down on March 18. “Until further notice, ISKCON Delhi will remain closed to the general public and congregation as per government directions to ensure public safety in light of the coronavirus threat,” it said.

An official at Akshardham temple said: “We have stopped all exhibitions including the water and interactive show, boat rides.” However, the Akshardham complex, temple, Abhishek Mandap and gardens are still open. We have seen very few visitors over the last few days. The temple administration is ensuring that all steel handles, surfaces, etc., are regularly washed and sanitised.”

In a circular Thursday, Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto said mass on Sundays and weekdays in around 60 parishes across Delhi will be suspended until March 31. However, churches will remain open for prayer. “We are regularly cleaning the churches,” said a representative.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, “The Delhi government is already doing its bit in spreading awareness. The only problem is that around 10,000 people from different parts of the city come to Jama Masjid to pray every Friday. We are trying to prevent people from gathering in large numbers. Local leaders are making announcements to encourage people to pray in their local mosques. Tomorrow is the first Friday since the outbreak has intensified in Delhi, so we will announce the same in Jama Masjid when people gather tomorrow.”

