Suspected coronavirus patient flees Delhi hospital, caught in Haryana

A 22-year-old suspected coronavirus patient was caught by the Delhi Police in Haryana after he allegedly fled from LNJP Hospital, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the man, a resident of Rai village in Haryana, had arrived at the national capital on April 14 to get tested for the virus. However, he was not satisfied with the facilities in the hospital and decided to return home.

“The doctors had collected his sample and were testing it but he left. After we received information from the hospital about the man, we traced his phone and found him in Rai. We then sent a team and brought him back to Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (central), said the man has been shifted back to the hospital. “We are waiting for his reports and have registered a case against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemics Act.”

Sources in the police said that the man was told to stay at the hospital and wait for the reports.

“The doctors didn’t want him to go back and spread the virus to his family and others, in case he tested positive. He told us that he didn’t like the hospital and left. We are now tracing other people who came in contact with him,” an officer said.

While the man is yet to be probed, the police suspect that he returned to his village on foot.

