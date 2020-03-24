Delhi: High-rises restrict entry, domestic helps fear pay cut

A notice barring delivery boys and house helps at a Noida society. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) A notice barring delivery boys and house helps at a Noida society. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

As NCR locks down amid the coronavirus epidemic, domestic helps working in Noida and Gurgaon high-rises are a worried lot. While most societies have advised families to not cut wages if helps cannot come to work, it remains to be seen whether the advice — which also found a mention in the PM’s recent address — is actually followed.

Last week, several societies restricted entry of maids to minimise spread of the infection. In several sectors across Noida — The Indian Express spoke to domestic helps in sectors 30, 50, 76, 100 and Greater Noida’s Gaur City — hundreds have been left in the lurch with little clue on how long they have to stay away from work.

“We advised families to not cut salary. As far as we know, they are following it. This is the time for everyone to cooperate,” said K K Sharma, secretary of Supertech Capetown in Noida’s Sector 74.

But a domestic help in Sector 50 said: “Without any notice, we were asked not to enter the society premises. My employer said salary will be provided ‘later’. Many helps I know have not been given even such a guarantee.”

Several helps also said they were asked about symptoms before being let inside societies. “I work in a number of houses in Noida’s Sector 25. Society officials stopped me from entering this morning… workers are being asked to sign a declaration saying they don’t have any symptoms. We are only allowed to enter if our employers talk to the guards. I managed today but I don’t know if they will let me enter tomorrow,” said Anita Kanaujia.

In Gurgaon, while no specific direction has been given, officials said they have “advised” people not to call domestic helps to work. An official from the district administration said, “It is not advisable for domestic helps to go to work while this lockdown is in place, since mobility means greater chances of contamination. However, no order has been issued in this regard so far.”

While some condominiums are taking it upon themselves to ban entry, others are leaving it up to individual families.

At Heritage City, for instance, the RWA appealed to residents Sunday to “voluntarily release” their helps, drivers, and any staff that may not be essential until March 31.

At Valley View Estate, the RWA has decided to “not allow maids/drivers/dog walkers/car cleaners, etc” until March 25, when the situation will be reviewed. “We’ve heard rumours about the virus but unless people themselves tell us to stay home, we have to go to work. Some employers even say they will cut salary if we don’t show up,” said Sonia, a domestic help in Phase 4.

According to the Gharelu Kamgar Union, a series of measures can be taken by the district administration for domestic helpers, including a “rehaul” of the PDS to ensure domestic workers and other informal workers receive a month’s rations “and a quota of other essential commodities”.

