Suspected Covid-19 patient attempts suicide at Delhi hospital

A 37-year-old man, suspected to be a patient of coronavirus, injured himself after he allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor of Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital. The man was admitted to the hospital on March 31.

The police said the incident took place on Saturday around 11:30 pm.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central), said, “The man jumped from the third floor of the hospital and fell on the tin shed below before hitting the ground and fracturing his leg. The doctors said that he is stable now. The results of his coronavirus test are still pending.”

The incident comes days after a 25-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of Safdarjung hospital, where he was brought to be tested for the virus. The man, who hailed from Balachaur in Punjab, had arrived from Sydney on an Air India flight.

The youth, however, tested negative for the virus later.

His family in Punjab had alleged callous attitude by health officers and airport staff towards suspected patients. The family also claimed officials were not giving enough information about the hospital facilities at the airport.

“We went to Safdarjung to get information about him but the hospital did not tell us anything, and after an hour there, a staff member told us he must have been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital because his name was not on their list. We then went to RML hospital and after struggling for an hour, we got the same reply. Then we went back to Safdarjung hospital to get his whereabouts,” his uncle Sukhdev Singh had told The Indian Express.

