Delhi: Lok Nayak doctors flag lack of precautions, say shut OPDs

Days after Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital was authorised to treat COVID-19 patients, a section of doctors has alleged that the hospital was not following set guidelines while dealing with patients. Senior doctors in the hospital have also requested the medical director to completely shut OPD services, like AIIMS did Monday.

Located in Central Delhi, the hospital caters to 7,000-8,000 patients in the OPD on a daily basis.

A letter by the Maulana Azad Medical Association (MAMC) teachers’ association to the medical director stated that suspected and diagnosed COVID-19 patients are being allowed to move from one ward to another, within a radius of 500 metres, leading them to mix with other patients.

“Standard guidelines mandate that all such patients should be in isolation in one building block and various categories of patients should be isolated in different floors after the triage. On the contrary, diagnosed and suspected cases are currently kept at three separate blocks — namely new special ward, emergency ward (6th floor) and orthopaedics block (5th floor). These cases are moved from one floor to other leading to mixing of infected cases with other patients and health care workers. This is huge hazard and can be disastrous at any time,” the letter stated.

Lok Nayak has 27 patients admitted to the isolation ward, of which six are confirmed cases of COVID 19. The hospital has curtailed OPD timings and cancelled all elective surgeries in wake of the outbreak. There are 54 beds in the isolation ward, which can be extended up to 100 beds.

Doctors also suggested that the isolation should be done in one block and the entire

orthopaedics or Maulana Azad Institute of Dental sciences (MAIDS) should be declared as “corona treating block” with different floors managing various categories of patients.

“We have asked the doctors for suggestions but they did not come forward. If the doctors will come and give suggestions from their departments, we will implement them. We are trying to manage the situation,” said Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital.

