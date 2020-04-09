Delhi: 30 found living in ‘unhygienic conditions’, shop owner booked

On Wednesday, the entire market was sealed as it is one of the 22 containment zones in the national capital. On Wednesday, the entire market was sealed as it is one of the 22 containment zones in the national capital.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the owner of a pastry shop in New Delhi’s Bengali Market after 30 workers were found living inside the store on Wednesday night. The police said that the workers were found inside a small room under “unhygienic conditions”.

On Wednesday, the entire market was sealed as it is one of the 22 containment zones in the national capital.

On April 4, three members of a family had tested positive for coronavirus on 69-Babar Road. While the three of them were sent to a hospital, the remaining four members of the family were home-quarantined. To prevent the further spread of the virus, the police along with NDMC and DM North conducted a door-to-door survey in the area on Wednesday.

Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said, “During verification, we found several workers of the Bengali Pastry shop living either on the rooftop of the shop or behind the shop. All 30 workers were removed from the shop, 28 of them were shifted to shelter homes and two were taken to hospital when they showed symptoms of Covid-19.”

Police said the men were tested and their results were found to be negative. They were then shifted to a quarantine centre in Mandir Marg.

A case was registered at Barakhamba police station under sections of Endemics Act and Indian Penal Code for violating social-distancing and lockdown rules.

