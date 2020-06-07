Pharmacist at JNU’s health centre tests positive for Covid-19

The pharmacist stays inside the JNU campus. (Representational) The pharmacist stays inside the JNU campus. (Representational)

A pharmacist working at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the university authorities on Sunday, making it the first case of coronavirus reported from within the university campus.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar confirmed the development to The Indian Express. Asked if the pharmacist was under home quarantine or hospitalized, Kumar said he was quarantining at home with family members. The pharmacist stays inside the JNU campus. Kumar, however, did not clarify if his family members had also tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no clarity yet on how many people came in contact with the pharmacist or whether they were being quarantined. The Health Centre, however, remains open and functional.

At the start of the lockdown in March, JNU had advised students to return home, forcing many to vacate their hostels. However, several students still remain inside. Being a residential and closed campus, it also houses staff quarters with a large number of teachers staying inside the campus.

On June 4, a senior clerk at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Theoretical Physics died of COVID-19, following which the university said it would remain closed till June 30 and urged its employees to stay at home.

