Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: With 2,520 new cases, capital’s tally rises to over 92,000

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: The national capital recorded 2,520 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923. After an increase in testing in the month of June, Delhi has conducted 5,96,695 tests so far. The number of fresh cases in the national capital in the last five days has not shown any particular trend.
The health department in their revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday said Covid patients suffering from immunity-targeting health conditions like cancer, HIV and others were not eligible for home isolation. The bulletin also said psychiatrists working in hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi Health department would be deployed at Covid hospitals and facilities to provide tele-consultancy to patients.
Calling the situation “chaotic”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said donating plasma could be a chance to save someone’s life as he launched of country’s first plasma bank Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to discuss the Covid situation in Delhi and its adjoining areas on the same day.
In India's highest single day spike so far, 22,771 people tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 6,48,315 on Saturday with the death toll rising to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.The number of recovered patients are on a steady rise and around " 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.
At least 600 medical personnel comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from the tri-services have been mobilised to treat coronavirus in Delhi's 1,000 bed dedicated Covid-19 hospital near Indira Gandhi International Airport that will become functional Monday. The hospital will be managed by teams from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), which have been specially trained in Covid-19 care.
This comes after the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat directed General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Anup Banerji to align efforts of the AFMS towards caring for the sudden surge in cases.(Read the full story here)
