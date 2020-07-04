Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: With 2,520 new cases, capital’s tally rises to over 92,000

The national capital has conducted 5,96,695 tests so far. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The national capital has conducted 5,96,695 tests so far. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: The national capital recorded 2,520 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923. After an increase in testing in the month of June, Delhi has conducted 5,96,695 tests so far. The number of fresh cases in the national capital in the last five days has not shown any particular trend.

The health department in their revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday said Covid patients suffering from immunity-targeting health conditions like cancer, HIV and others were not eligible for home isolation. The bulletin also said psychiatrists working in hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi Health department would be deployed at Covid hospitals and facilities to provide tele-consultancy to patients.

Calling the situation “chaotic”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said donating plasma could be a chance to save someone’s life as he launched of country’s first plasma bank Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to discuss the Covid situation in Delhi and its adjoining areas on the same day.

India reported its highest single day spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours along with 442 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday. Over 18,600 people have succumbed to the disease till now.