scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 04, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: With 2,520 new cases, capital’s tally rises to over 92,000

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), India Lockdown Latest News Live Update: The health department in their revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday said Covid patients suffering from immunity-targeting health conditions like cancer, HIV and others were not eligible for home isolation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2020 10:50:05 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases in india, india coronavirus cases, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus update, india coronavirus update, covid 19, covid 19 india, india covid 19, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker The national capital has conducted 5,96,695 tests so far. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: The national capital recorded 2,520 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923. After an increase in testing in the month of June, Delhi has conducted 5,96,695 tests so far. The number of fresh cases in the national capital in the last five days has not shown any particular trend.

The health department in their revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday said Covid patients suffering from immunity-targeting health conditions like cancer, HIV and others were not eligible for home isolation. The bulletin also said psychiatrists working in hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi Health department would be deployed at Covid hospitals and facilities to provide tele-consultancy to patients.

Calling the situation “chaotic”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said donating plasma could be a chance to save someone’s life as he launched of country’s first plasma bank Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to discuss the Covid situation in Delhi and its adjoining areas on the same day.

India reported its highest single day spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours along with 442 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday. Over 18,600 people have succumbed to the disease till now.

Live Blog

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), India Lockdown Latest News Live Update: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation in the capital is improving and is “not as terrible” as predicted a month ago. Follow LIVE updates below

10:50 (IST)04 Jul 2020
Nearly 23,000 new cases in India's highest single day spike

In India's highest single day spike so far, 22,771 people tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 6,48,315 on Saturday with the death toll rising to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.The number of recovered patients are on a steady rise and around " 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

10:37 (IST)04 Jul 2020
600 medical personnel from tri-services to treat patients at Delhi's 1,000 bed Covid facility

At least 600 medical personnel comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from the tri-services have been mobilised to treat coronavirus in Delhi's 1,000 bed dedicated Covid-19 hospital near Indira Gandhi International Airport that will become functional Monday. The hospital will be managed by teams from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), which have been specially trained in Covid-19 care.

This comes after the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat directed General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Anup Banerji to align efforts of the AFMS towards caring for the sudden surge in cases.(Read the full story here)

10:35 (IST)04 Jul 2020
Welcome to the Delhi Coronavirus Live blog

Welcome to our live blog: Delhi's caseload stands at 94,695 along with 2,923 fatalities as of Friday evening as the department issued revised guidelines for home isolation.

plasma bank, india plasma bank, what is plasma bank, plasma bank explained, plasma bank in india, covid plasma bank, delhi plasma bank, indian express A donor at Delhi's plasma bank. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Coronavirus news live updates:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said plasma therapy would be "helpful to treat covid patients" till the time a vaccine is discovered. To donate their plasma, one can call 1031 or send a WhatsApp message to 88-0000-77-22 and register, after which the person will be contacted by a Delhi government doctor. The government will send a vehicle to take donors to the plasma bank, or reimburse them for the travel cost if they wish to come in their private vehicle.

The number of recovered patients in Delhi is small at present as the number of people who had recovered two weeks ago was a little over 21,000.

According to the bulletin, 65,624 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stands at 26,148. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 445 on Friday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd