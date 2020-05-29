Congestion on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after Haryana seals borders of 4 other districts over Covid-19 spread

The Gurgaon-Delhi border on the expressway saw massive congestion, as the police personnel stepped up vigilance. The Gurgaon-Delhi border on the expressway saw massive congestion, as the police personnel stepped up vigilance.

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directed that main as well as interior roads connecting Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar with the national capital be sealed, the Gurgaon-Delhi border on the expressway saw massive congestion, as the police personnel stepped up vigilance and checked passes of every single person entering the city.

According to the police, although the norms at the border remain the same — with only those with movement passes and involved in essential services being permitted to cross, vigilance has been increased.

“Traffic restrictions have been strictly imposed on Gurgaon-Delhi borders in view of coronavirus. In line with MHA guidelines and the directions of the Delhi High Court, only those involved in essential services and movement pass holders are being allowed cross border movement,” said a spokesperson of Gurgaon Police.

Although the Gurgaon District Magistrate had directed that beginning May 1, additional restrictions would be imposed on cross border movement, barring even those involved in healthcare, police personnel, and other essential services from crossing the border, this direction had later been revised when the Delhi High Court intervened in the matter, and the Government of Haryana submitted an undertaking that those involved in essential services would be allowed to travel across Delhi-Gurgaon borders.

Although these restrictions have remained in place, the reality on the ground had changed over the last few weeks, with Gurgaon Police undertaking only random checking of commuters during peak hours. Following Vij’s directions last evening, however, vigilance has been stepped up from Friday morning.

“I have been entering the city using a movement pass on a daily basis for this entire month, although I was never stopped for checking of my pass over the last few days. Today, however, I had to wait in my car for almost an hour before I finally reached the barricade and was allowed to cross after my pass was checked,” said an employee of a private company in Udyog Vihar, who did not want to be named.

Officials said that, although massive congestion prevailed between 9 am and noon, the traffic reduced in the afternoon, as the peak hour came to an end and awareness increased about the vigilance being stepped up.

The decision to seal borders, including of inner roads, with Delhi, had been made after several cases emerged from Delhi in the last one week including 111 cases in Gurgaon that had Delhi connections, Vij said on Thursday.

“The decision to seal all the inner and village roads connecting these districts with Delhi had to be taken because a lot of traffic movement have been noticed on these roads. Thus, the orders to immediately seal all such roads was taken and directions have been issued to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home),” he said.

“The orders issued by the Delhi High Court regarding movement between these districts and Delhi will be duly followed and relaxations are being given for essential services movement,” he added.

