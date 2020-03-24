Delhi High Court, 7 district courts suspend operations till April 4

With the number of coronavirus cases touching 30 in the capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday suspended its functioning as well as of seven district courts till April 4. (File photo) With the number of coronavirus cases touching 30 in the capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday suspended its functioning as well as of seven district courts till April 4. (File photo)

With the number of coronavirus cases touching 30 in the capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday suspended its functioning as well as of seven district courts till April 4. The order clarified that in cases of emergencies, hearings would be done through “video conference”.

The High Court and the trial courts were functioning under restrictions since March 1.

“The respective district and sessions judges shall prepare a roster of judicial officers for dealing with remand related to fresh arrests. For fresh matters of extreme urgency, one administrative officer (judicial) be nominated in each district who can be contacted telephonically by the advocates/party. Necessary directions be issued and uploaded on the websites by the district and sessions judges concerned,” read the order.

At Rouse Avenue court, lawyers are being informed through the internet that their matters have been adjourned. Several important corruption cases, like the Augusta Westland scam, corruption charges against former Orrisa HC Judge I M Quddusi and several other CBI and ED cases have been deferred till April. “There were three cases against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, including the chief secretary assault case, which were on argument stages,” said Advocate Mohd Irshad.

At Karkardooma court, where the Northeast Delhi riot cases are being heard, court life has come to a standstill and only bail applications are being heard. Police are not producing any accused before the judge after the expiry of their police or judicial custody.

Reshma (32) had been visiting court room number 68 at Karkardooma with her two-month-old son, trying to convince the judge to release her husband — an accused in the riots.

“Coronavirus is spreading. I kept telling the judge. I did not want to go to court because of the virus. Now the courts are closed and my lawyers tell me that my husband will be stuck a little longer in prison. I cannot stand this, first the riots and now this disease,” she said.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, who is representing several riot accused, said, “I take a big risk by coming here. I make do with a hand sanitiser. Today, I managed to file six bail applications.”

With litigants not coming to courts for the past week, many lawyers have also been affected. At Saket court, advocate Yash Thakur said, “It goes both ways. Even if a client pays, his work is not done. We, lawyers, have all gone back one year.”

