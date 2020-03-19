Delhi Catholic Church suspends services till March 31 over coronavirus

A man wearing a facemask during Sunday service at a church. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) A man wearing a facemask during Sunday service at a church. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto, on Thursday announced that all services on Sundays as well on weekdays across 60 parishes in the national capital will remain suspended till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus cases.

In a circular released earlier in the day, the Delhi Catholic Church said the measure was taken to ensure the safety of the people as the virus has affected thousands across the globe.

Keeping in mind the instructions given by the state and central governments and circulars issued by Bishops in several dioceses, the Kenton Devotion “stations of the Cross”, is to be suspended as well, the statement read. It added that the same may be done at home within the family.

On March 22 (4th Sunday of Lent) and March 29 (5th Sunday of Lent), services will be live-streamed on the Facebook account of Archbishop Anil Couto at 9 am, the circular read.

However, churches will remain open for prayer. “We are regularly cleaning the churches to ensure that they are safe for private prayer,” said a representative of the Archbishop.

