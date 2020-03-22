Public gatherings of over 5 banned in Delhi: Ration, pension amount up as Arvind Kejriwal moves to soften blow on the poor

CM Arvind Kejriwal’s briefing was live-streamed on social media platforms. The Delhi government said it will now hold regular press briefings digitally. (ANI) CM Arvind Kejriwal’s briefing was live-streamed on social media platforms. The Delhi government said it will now hold regular press briefings digitally. (ANI)

Regular meals for the homeless and enhanced ration and pension for socio-economically vulnerable groups — these are among the measures announced by the Delhi government on Saturday to help cushion the effects of widespread restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the restrictions, including shutting down of malls, restaurants and various other public spaces, are causing severe financial stress to the poorer sections of society and the government cannot afford to let people go hungry.

He also announced that any gathering of more than five people will now be barred in the national capital, revising the previous order on restricting assembly of over 20 people.

Kejriwal’s briefing was live-streamed on social media platforms. Earlier in the day, the government said that regular press briefings will now take place digitally. However, the CM did not take any questions on Saturday

“We had received a suggestion on running community kitchens but that may cause overcrowding. So we have decided to enhance ration for around 72 lakh beneficiaries enlisted on the rolls. Currently, every such beneficiary is entitled to 4 kg wheat, 1 kg rice and 1 kg sugar. Now, we are increasing the total allocation per person to 7.5 kg; it will be free of cost. We are trying to start disbursal for the month of April from March 30. Moreover, we are also doubling the pension of 2.5 lakh widows, around 5 lakh senior citizens and 1 lakh differently abled persons,” said Kejriwal.

Government officials said that currently, beneficiaries of differently-abled and widow pensions get Rs 2,500 per month. Old age pension stands at Rs 2,000 per month for those between 60-69 years, and Rs 2,500 for those above 70.

“Rs 4,000- Rs 5,000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7,” the CM tweeted.

For the city’s homeless population, lunches and dinners are being arranged at night shelters, said Kejriwal. Delhi has so far recorded 27 COVID-19 cases, out of which one person has died. “We are taking steps to contain the spread. Global experiences have shown that once it starts spreading exponentially, it becomes difficult to control,” said the CM.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, the Delhi government will withdraw 50% of its bus fleet from the roads, he added. The GST on payments of those availing paid quarantine facilities at three city hotels have also been waived, he said.

The CM also requested the elderly, “with folded hands”, to remain indoors and suspend their regular walks. “Even at home, please maintain some distance from family members and others. Instead of walks, do yoga at home. We are not going for any lockdown immediately, but if any such measure is in the interest of people, we will implement that as well,” he said.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.