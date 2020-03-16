Coronavirus: Premier hotels near Delhi airport to offer paid quarantine facilities

The hotels have also been asked to ensure that the laundry of these guests is not mixed with those of others. The hotels have also been asked to ensure that the laundry of these guests is not mixed with those of others.

The Delhi government has ordered three premier hotels in Aerocity near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to set aside as many as 182 rooms for paid quarantine facilities for those flying in from abroad.

New Delhi District Magistrate Tanvi Garg told The Indian Express that the orders were issued, under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID – 19 Regulations, 2020, after detailed consultations with the authorities of the three hotels.

According to the orders, The IBIS will have to set aside 92 rooms, The Lemon Tree Premier 54 and Red Fox 36 rooms. Garg said the authorities are expecting people to start moving to the paid facilities in a short while.

The per day rate of the rooms have been capped at Rs 3,100 (plus taxes), which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner; two bottles of mineral water per day; tea and coffee and other facilities such as WiFi and TV.

Government officials said the room occupancy at these hotels had “significantly reduced in any case. So after detailed discussions, we arrived at the figures such as the number of rooms per hotel. They are expected to implement the orders smoothly”.

The hotels have also been asked to ensure that the laundry of these guests is not mixed with those of others.

“Meals to such guests shall be served in their rooms only in disposable platers/containers. The plates/containers used for this purpose should be disposed off as bio-medical waste ensuring due protocol. The security personnel of the hotels shall ensure that the movement of these guests is restricted to the confined areas. The management shall also observe the movement of these guests through CCTVs in their control rooms,” state the orders.

Garg also cited Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, “which empowers the district authority to perform such functions”, in her orders.

