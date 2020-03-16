Daily footfall in Delhi Metro dips, DMRC says due to ‘coronavirus, natural factors’

At Rajiv Chowk Metro station, Friday. The daily average journeys or line utilisation was 46.22 lakh in March 2019, Dayal added. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) At Rajiv Chowk Metro station, Friday. The daily average journeys or line utilisation was 46.22 lakh in March 2019, Dayal added. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Metro has registered a daily average of 46.53 lakh journeys in March so far, as against the average of 57.13 lakh recorded in February, the corporation said in a statement Monday, attributing the dip to “natural factors” and Corona-related restrictions.

While the DMRC regularly shares line utilisation data via social media, it had not been doing so for around two weeks, following the restrictions announced by the government in terms of shutting down of schools, colleges, cinema halls, and other establishments to contain the spread of Covid-19. Follow coronavirus LIVE updates

On Monday, Dayal, in a statement, said: “Every year, the month of March witnesses a natural dip of 10-15 % in comparison to the figures for the month of February. The same trend is visible up to March 15 this year too with passenger journeys going from 57.13 lakh (February 2020) to 46.53 lakh (March 2020). However, as government has announced several measures to combat Coronavirus which include closure of Malls, Cinemas, Schools, Colleges etc., it may be natural to witness some variation in passenger journey figures of the Delhi Metro in coming days.”

The daily average journeys or line utilisation was 46.22 lakh in March 2019, Dayal added. Line utilisation is a concept developed by the metro to factor in a person’s commute across corridors as opposed to counting ridership where a person is counted only once irrespective of the lines used to reach a destination.

For example, a passenger travelling from Gurgaon’s MG Road station to Noida’s Sector 16 would be counted only once as part of the ridership count. But the same person would be counted thrice as part of the line utilisation matrix – under which his ride on Yellow Line till Hauz Khas, on Magenta Line till Botanical Garden and on Blue Line till Noida 16 would be considered separately.

