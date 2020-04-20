10-yr-old tests positive in Noida; status quo for district restrictions

The new cases in Noida are of a 40-year-old man from Sector 82 and a 10-year-old boy. The new cases in Noida are of a 40-year-old man from Sector 82 and a 10-year-old boy.

Restrictions in the second phase of lockdown will continue in Gautam Budh Nagar along the lines of MHA’s guidelines, officials said on Sunday. Except those operating essential services, permission for any other industrial/commercial setups will not be granted till May 3. The district reported two new cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 97, while Ghaziabad saw 12 fresh cases, taking the total to 42.

“The encouraging point is that 38 out of these 97 patients have fully recovered. Keeping in mind the present situation, 30 locations have been identified as hotspots and sealed,” said Suhas L Y, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, a quarantine zone of 1 km will be created in case of a single infection. In a cluster of one or more cases, a 3-km quarantine zone will be created. Beyond these quarantine zones, a 2-km buffer zone will be created, officials said. In the quarantine zones, the hotspots will be converted to green zones if no cases are reported in the next 28 days.

The administration will also test door-to-door delivery agents thoroughly and randomly in view of the case in Delhi where a pizza delivery man tested positive. It will also review passes provided for essential services.

Dr Narendra Gupta, CMO Ghaziabad , said, “The 12 new cases were already under quarantine and have been shifted to isolation wards. We will trace the source of infection and quarantine their immediate contacts.”

In 11 cases, Ghaziabad medical officials are probing links to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering as some of the positive patients had been admitted from Loni where cases from the gathering had been reported earlier.

