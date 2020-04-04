Agra-based doctor, son test positive for COVID-19 in Gurgaon

A total of 17 cases have been reported in Gurgaon so far. Of them, 9 people have recovered. (Representational image) A total of 17 cases have been reported in Gurgaon so far. Of them, 9 people have recovered. (Representational image)

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gurgaon Saturday. Officials said the patients are a doctor from Agra, and his son, who had recently travelled to Gurgaon.

“The doctor practises in Agra. He and his son have both tested positive and been admitted to Medanta – The Medicity. The authorities in Uttar Pradesh have also been alerted,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurgaon.

A total of 17 cases have been reported in the district so far. Of them, 9 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, another person tested positive for coronavirus in Nuh, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 4. “A truck driver from Nuh, who had recently travelled to Gujarat, has tested positive today. He had given his samples for testing after he developed some symptoms,” said Devender Kumar, CMO, Nuh.

The other three people who have tested positive in the district hail from Kerala, and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month. From there, they had gone to Palwal and then arrived in Nuh on March 31.

