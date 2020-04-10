Patient at Delhi cancer hospital dies of COVID-19, two critical

A 56-year-old cancer patient from Delhi State Cancer Institute, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, passed away Friday afternoon. The patient from Firozabad was suffering from gall bladder cancer.
The cancer institute has become one of the hotspots in Delhi with 25 people — 22 healthcare workers and three cancer patients — testing positive for COVID-19. According to sources, the other two cancer patients are also critical.
On March 31, a 34-year-old resident doctor working in the department of preventive oncology at DSCI tested positive for Covid-19. The doctor had last visited the hospital on March 21. The hospital has already shut down its OPD for a sanitisation process and the patients have been shifted to Dharamshila cancer hospital for further treatment.
In Delhi, 720 people have so far tested positive for the disease and the death toll is 12.
