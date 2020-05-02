All Delhi districts fall under red zone, relaxations granted by Centre to be applicable: Satyendar Jain

Barricades in place near the India Gate in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Barricades in place near the India Gate in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said Saturday that only those relaxations granted by the centre in red zones across the country will apply in Delhi.

All 11 districts of the metropolis are in the red zone presently as all have seen more than 10 COVID-19 cases each.

“Since all districts of Delhi fall under the red zone, the relaxations prescribed by the centre for there will be applicable in the city. Red zones are not the same as containment zones, which have been completely sealed off,” Jain said.

While no activity will be allowed in containment zones, private vehicles will be allowed with two passengers other than the driver along with motorcycles without a pillion. Autos, cabs, barber shops, spas, and salons will continue to remain shut.

Jain also said that Delhi government is in touch with other state governments regarding the movement of migrants to formulate a strategy for their movement.

Close to 10,000 migrant workers, who want to return to their home towns and villages, are housed in schools and stadiums, temporarily converted into shelter homes. The Delhi police had said earlier that all of them will have to be registered before they make their journeys back home in buses or trains.

On Friday, Delhi government sent buses to Kota to bring back close to 800 students from Delhi who are stuck there. They will be quarantined once they reach the city on Saturday evening.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd