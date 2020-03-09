Coronavirus scare: Don’t panic, just exercise caution, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal also asked people to exercise caution during Holi, which is on March 10. (Express File Photo) Kejriwal also asked people to exercise caution during Holi, which is on March 10. (Express File Photo)

On Sunday, Chief Minister Kejriwal appealed to residents of Delhi to take precautions against coronavirus without panicking, and to exercise caution while celebrating Holi.

“The Delhi government is concerned about the situation. However, there is absolutely no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to tackle the crises. We need your support, I request all people of Delhi to cooperate in order to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

Among his appeals were to the employers of people who have been placed in quarantine because of contact with those who have tested positive. “I appeal to employers to give them paid leave for 14 days so that they do not have to go through any trouble during the period,” he said.

He also asked people to exercise caution during Holi, which is on March 10.

“Many wishes to all people of Delhi for Holi but I request you all that even on Holi, you should try to protect yourselves from coronavirus by avoiding crowded localities and places,” he said.

He, along with senior doctors, also cautioned citizens against rushing to buy supplies such as hand sanitisers and masks in a panic.

As a public service announcement, Dr Nutan Mundeja, Director General of Health Services, also discussed the disadvantages of people without any symptoms wearing masks.

“If a healthy person wears masks consistently for hours, they can get uncomfortable. They will adjust their masks and touch their faces with their hands which may have touched some unwanted surfaces. A person who is suffering from respiratory diseases should wear the mask to prevent the spread of the virus but a healthy person is advised to not wear a mask because by doing that, he/she is pre-disposing themselves to chances of infection,” she said.

