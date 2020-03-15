Covid-19 : ITBP camp set to expand, will be biggest quarantine centre in city

112 evacuees from Wuhan have left the ITBP facility. 112 evacuees from Wuhan have left the ITBP facility.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising across the country, the quarantine facility at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Chhawla is set to expand to accommodate more patients, if required.

At present, there are 600 beds in the camp. This will be increased to 1,000, making the camp the biggest quarantine centre in the city to accommodate patients and suspected Covid-19 cases.

Over 500 patients have been quarantined at the facility so far. These include two batches of Indians evacuated from Wuhan, China — 324 were brought to the camp towards the end of January and 112 people towards the end of February. Those from Wuhan have tested negative and have been allowed to leave the camp.

A team of 25 doctors — 15 from Safdarjung Hospital and 10 from ITBP — are also stationed on the premises, which also houses its sector headquarters for logistics and communication.

“We are creating more facilities for patients; with this, the centre will become the largest quarantine facility in the city. The number of doctors and medical professionals will also be doubled, as per the needs. At present, we have a team of 30 medical professionals, including doctors, which is taking care of suspected cases,” said ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey.

Officials said suspected patients are kept in the isolation ward at the camp till the time they test positive for the disease. If the test is positive, the patient is immediately referred to either Ram Manohar Lohia or Safdarjung hospitals for treatment.

Delhi has confirmed seven positive cases of Covid-19 so far. The capital also saw its first death on Friday — a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi, who had tested positive earlier this week and had underlying conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

ITBP officials said they will add a pre-quarantine facility, which will be a separate space with 300 beds for patients. “If a need arises that a patient needs to be tested first before keeping him/her in the isolation ward, then such patients will be kept in the pre-quarantine facility. Around 100 beds will be added to the quarantine space and 300 more for the pre-quarantine facility,” said an official.

The building complex has operational kitchens and bathrooms, apart from communication amenities like telephones and WiFi. Residents can watch TV and play games such as carom and cards and volleyball.

The camp also has a laundry facility, with linen being changed every second day. The clothes are dipped in hypochlorite and then washed with hot water. Rooms are fumigated with a strong high-level disinfectant.

Heath officials said the first patient who tested positive in the capital was discharged from Sardarjung Hospital on Saturday.

