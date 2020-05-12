2,300 cases in a week, Delhi’s Covid count crosses 7,000

At Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) At Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Over 2,300 new Covid-19 cases have cropped up in the capital in the past week, as per data shared by the Delhi government. Till May 5, the city had recorded 5,104 cases and 64 deaths. In the next seven days, 2,335 new cases were reported.

Cases also crossed the 7,000-mark to touch 7,233 on Monday, after 310 fresh cases were reported. The death toll remains at 73, with no new casualties being reported Monday. In the last one week, the cumulative number of tests done rose from 67,852 to 97,678 as of May 11. Of the total cases, 2,129 have been discharged. There are 5,031 active cases in the city. Of the total patients at 10 Covid-19 designated hospitals, 97 people are admitted to the ICU and 22 are on ventilator support.

At the four Centre-run hospitals where patients are admitted, meanwhile, more deaths than the official count have been reported, heads of the hospitals say. At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as per the hospital administration, the number of Covid positive deaths have gone up to 68 as of Monday. Of these 68 patients, 51 were admitted to the hospital and 17 were among those who were either brought dead or had collapsed hours after coming.

The number of deaths reported from AIIMS centres — Jhajjar and Trauma Centre in Delhi — have reached 17. “Three people from Jhajjar and 14 at the Trauma centre have died so far. All were Covid positive,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent of AIIMS, adding that the number comprises those admitted in the hospital and those who were brought dead or passed away before admission.

Lady Hardinge Medical College has also reported four deaths. The hospital has also received a nod from the ICMR to go ahead with plasma therapy trials.

The Delhi government had Sunday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all hospitals and nursing homes in the city to ensure timely reporting of Covid-19 deaths. The guidelines come two days after The Indian Express highlighted the mismatch between the Covid death toll provided by the four government hospitals and the state government.

Meanwhile, a central team deployed by the Union Health Ministry to assist the state health department in managing the outbreak visited the containment area, migration camp and food centre in the Central district.

