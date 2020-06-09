Kejriwal isolates himself with sore throat and fever, to be tested today

During the day, members of the Aam Aadmi Party and MLAs posted messages wishing the CM, and by afternoon, #TakeCareAK was trending on Twitter. During the day, members of the Aam Aadmi Party and MLAs posted messages wishing the CM, and by afternoon, #TakeCareAK was trending on Twitter.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-isolation after developing mild fever and sore throat, an AAP spokesperson said on Monday. He will undergo a Covid-19 test on Tuesday.

“The CM is unwell. He has developed mild fever and a sore throat and has self-isolated himself. Since Sunday afternoon, he has not received any guest or official,” a party functionary said.

Delhi has seen an uptick in the number of cases over the past two weeks, with many people in the Delhi secretariat also testing positive. This includes a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, a senior functionary in the health department, and at least three officials working in the General Administration Department.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that he would attend the scheduled meeting with the state disaster management authority on Tuesday, where the possibility of community spread in the city will be discussed. The CM was supposed to attend the meeting, which will be chaired by the L-G.

During the day, members of the Aam Aadmi Party and MLAs posted messages wishing the CM, and by afternoon, #TakeCareAK was trending on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Kejriwal a quick recovery.

“I have read several media reports on Arvind Kejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery and hope he joins back public service soon,” she tweeted.

