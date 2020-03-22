Another coronavirus case, Noida high-rise residents told to stay indoors

At Noida’s Sector 74 on Saturday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) At Noida’s Sector 74 on Saturday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A 41-year-old salon owner in Noida and a man in his 20s in Greater Noida tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district to six.

According to officials, the Noida patient had a travel history to Europe and returned around two weeks ago. “The patient developed symptoms a few days ago and had been staying at home. His sample came back positive today. We are sanitising the area, and the administration has ordered residents in the patient’s locality not to move about. The locality where the patient lives is being screened and other people with symptoms are being observed,” said Dr Anuarg Bharagava, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

District magistrate B N Singh also announced “sealing” of the residential society, which has around 4,000 flats: “Since a resident tested positive for COVID-19, residents are being ordered to stay indoors. Except for emergency cases, movement of vehicles will also be stopped. The restriction are in place from Saturday 10 am to Monday 7 am. Legal action will be taken in case of non-compliance.”

According to officials, action under Section 188 (disobeying order of government official) will be taken if anyone is found moving around during this period.

Officials also said the man’s wife is under quarantine and her sample has been sent for testing.

According to officials, the patient from Greater Noida had a travel history to Middle East and his sample had been taken three days ago. The sample returned positive late Saturday night and the patient has been admitted to Government Institute of Medical Sciences for further treatment.

