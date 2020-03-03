Coronavirus case in Delhi-NCR: Noida school fumigated, students under observation

A medic takes a special lift meant for medics and patients of coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Monday, March 2, 2020. Two positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the country. (PTI Photo) A medic takes a special lift meant for medics and patients of coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Monday, March 2, 2020. Two positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the country. (PTI Photo)

A day after one person tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital region, authorities stepped up measures to contain the spread of the infection. A school in Noida was fumigated Tuesday, where the children of the patient study. Further, everyone who attended a birthday party hosted by the patient last Friday was put under observation. Samples of at least 20 people have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and the results are awaited.

In a letter to parents, the principal of the school said the students who had come in contact with the patient were in isolation. It was also communicated that the school would remain closed till Friday, March 6.

An official from the Health Ministry told The Indian Express other students have been cleared to return to classes. Parents, however, were advised to look out for symptoms, including signs of fever and sore throat, and report to Safdarjung Hospital if needed.

As a precaution, another private school in the vicinity remained closed on Tuesday.

Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMS Gautam Buddh Nagar, said an advisory has been issued to schools and offices in the suspected area to approach hospitals if there are concerns. Meanwhile, a 20-bed isolation ward at the District Hospital has been readied.

The patient in Delhi was among two in India who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The other patient was in Telangana.

Six cases with high viral load detected during sample testing in Agra. They came in contact with the #COVID19 patient from New Delhi. They have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation: @MoHFW_INDIA @IndianExpress #CoronaOutbreak — abantika ghosh (@abantika77) March 3, 2020

While the one in Delhi had returned to India on an Air India flight from Vienna on February 25, the second patient had returned last week from Dubai. Both cases were self-reported.

Also read | Coronavirus outbreak: Why not everyone needs to wear a mask

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd